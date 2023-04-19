Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 36,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

