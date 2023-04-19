Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,962. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

