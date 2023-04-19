Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Loncor Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.
About Loncor Gold
Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
