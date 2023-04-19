Loom Network Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $70.97 million and approximately $28.65 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

