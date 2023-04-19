L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $94.59 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 97475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $1.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.71.

L’Oréal Stock Up 0.8 %

L’Oréal Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

