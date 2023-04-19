Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,630 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,837,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

FLMI opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

