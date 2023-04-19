Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

