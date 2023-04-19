Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $310,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after purchasing an additional 722,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,658 shares of company stock worth $5,467,791 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $276.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.49 and a 200 day moving average of $275.25. The company has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

