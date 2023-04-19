Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Shares of RNP opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $26.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

