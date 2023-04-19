Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

