Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,530,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,968,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 383,723 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.07.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

