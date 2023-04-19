Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

