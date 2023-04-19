Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,630 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLMI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 148,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 151,992 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 102,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

