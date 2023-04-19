MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

