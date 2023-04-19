MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $78,844,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,381,000 after buying an additional 694,851 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $15,898,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $10,328,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $6,562,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

