Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 61,923 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. 830,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

