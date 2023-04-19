Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.71. 1,430,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.58. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

