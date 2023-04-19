Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,728,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $371.59. 219,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $354.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

