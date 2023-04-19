Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.58

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.58 and traded as high as $115.54. Materion shares last traded at $114.35, with a volume of 55,493 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. CL King upped their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Materion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.