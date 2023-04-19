Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matson will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

