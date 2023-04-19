Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Matson also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.81-0.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 187,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matson will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Matson by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

