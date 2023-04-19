Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $610.41

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 610.41 ($7.55) and traded as low as GBX 601.55 ($7.44). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.55), with a volume of 438,236 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 850 ($10.52) to GBX 830 ($10.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 601.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £307.74 million, a PE ratio of 5,454.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.62.
Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend
In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.42) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($185,620.59). 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
