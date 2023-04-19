McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.11.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $291.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

