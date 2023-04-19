McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGRC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.29. 84,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,600. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

