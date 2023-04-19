MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on MDXH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MDxHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 259,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $54.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.20.

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 118.86% and a negative return on equity of 218.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,504,584 shares in the company, valued at $182,018,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth comprises approximately 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MVM Partners LLC owned about 5.63% of MDxHealth at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

