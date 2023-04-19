Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) were up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.52 and last traded at $84.12. Approximately 2,532,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,009,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

