Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $83.64. 1,140,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.32.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.