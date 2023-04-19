MELI Kaszek Pioneer (NASDAQ:MEKA) Stock Price Up 0%

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 213,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 73,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

