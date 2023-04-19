Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. 2,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,267. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 652.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBWM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

