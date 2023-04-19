Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.35 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Metahero has a market cap of $32.35 million and approximately $816,633.20 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010042 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000897 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

