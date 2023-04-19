MetisDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.99 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $31.40 or 0.00106774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $139.74 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,403.80 or 0.99988559 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.69440014 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,275,597.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

