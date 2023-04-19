MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.02. Approximately 91,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 116,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

