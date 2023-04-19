Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

