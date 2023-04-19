Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735,885 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,301,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,068,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

