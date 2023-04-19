Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SU opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.