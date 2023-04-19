Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $180,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

