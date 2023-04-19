Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $215,000 in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

PFBC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $725.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFBC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

