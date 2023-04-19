Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OGE shares. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

