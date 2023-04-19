Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,673 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,729,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 458,181 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 297.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

