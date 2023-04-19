Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 46 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,210,000 after buying an additional 77,904 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 19.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $263.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.85.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

