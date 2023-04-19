Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 64,853 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,853 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

