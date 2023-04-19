Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 8,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MIR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 452,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,300. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,260,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

