Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 605.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $260.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

