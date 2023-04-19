MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 67,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. 124,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,331. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $126.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

