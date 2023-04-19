Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Update

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Modiv Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MDV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 15,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,984. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $79.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.17.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

