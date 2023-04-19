Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 5.1 %

MOLN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Partners by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

