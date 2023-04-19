Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Up 39.6% in March

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,974. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

