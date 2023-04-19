Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Equifax makes up about 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Equifax by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Equifax by 22.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.56. 219,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.85. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

