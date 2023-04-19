Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $153,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock remained flat at $49.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.