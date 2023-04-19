Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $244.52. The stock had a trading volume of 183,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

